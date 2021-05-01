See All Ophthalmologists in Muncie, IN
Dr. Ajit Tiwari, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (8)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ajit Tiwari, MD

Dr. Ajit Tiwari, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from RNT Med Coll, Udaipur and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Tiwari works at Glaucoma Center Inc in Muncie, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Pinguecula along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tiwari's Office Locations

    Glaucoma Center Inc.
    3700 N EVERBROOK LN, Muncie, IN 47304 (765) 281-1181
    East Central in Radiation
    2401 W University Ave, Muncie, IN 47303 (765) 747-3111
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharitis
Eyelid Disorders
Pinguecula
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Cataract
Chalazion
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
Dry Eyes
Excision of Chalazion
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis
Nearsightedness
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Pterygium
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Vitreous Hemorrhage
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Cataract Removal Surgery
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Contact Lens Treatment
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Exotropia
Eye Test
Farsightedness
Glaucoma Surgery
Headache
Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
Trichiasis
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    May 01, 2021
    Dr. Tiwari and staff are very efficient and professional. My recent cataract surgery was highly successful and I had no complications. My eyesight was remarkably improved quickly after placement of my monocular lens. The post-op care was likewise efficient and professional. I highly recommend Dr. Tiwari for ophthalmological care.
    Anthony Dowell, M.D. — May 01, 2021
    About Dr. Ajit Tiwari, MD

    Ophthalmology
    46 years of experience
    English
    1205929510
    Education & Certifications

    Ny Eye & Ear
    Interfaith Medical Center
    RNT Med Coll, Udaipur
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ajit Tiwari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tiwari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tiwari has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tiwari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tiwari works at Glaucoma Center Inc in Muncie, IN. View the full address on Dr. Tiwari’s profile.

    Dr. Tiwari has seen patients for Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Pinguecula, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tiwari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tiwari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tiwari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tiwari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tiwari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

