Dr. Ajita Acharya, MD

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ajita Acharya, MD

Dr. Ajita Acharya, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from Nepalgunj Medical College and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.

Dr. Acharya works at Inova Medical Group - Mark Center in Alexandria, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Acharya's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Inova Medical Group - Mark Center
    1800 N Beauregard St Ste 100, Alexandria, VA 22311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 933-8111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Anxiety
Chronic Pain
Abdominal Pain
Anxiety
Chronic Pain

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Ajita Acharya, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Nepalese and Nepali
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750814109
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • SUNY - Downstate Health Sciences University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Nepalgunj Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ajita Acharya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acharya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Acharya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Acharya works at Inova Medical Group - Mark Center in Alexandria, VA. View the full address on Dr. Acharya’s profile.

    Dr. Acharya has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acharya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acharya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acharya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

