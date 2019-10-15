Dr. Narayan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ajita Narayan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ajita Narayan, MD
Dr. Ajita Narayan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They graduated from Goa Med Coll-Madras U, Goa and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Williamsport, Franciscan Health Crawfordsville, Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Franciscan Health Rensselaer, Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital and Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Narayan's Office Locations
Horizon Oncology Center1345 Unity Pl Ste 345, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 446-5111
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Williamsport
- Franciscan Health Crawfordsville
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Franciscan Health Rensselaer
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
- Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Encore Health Network
- Humana
- MDwise
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- PHCS
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Narayan is a great dr. Very kind with a sweet personality! Very knowledgeable and caring!
About Dr. Ajita Narayan, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1467663856
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
- St. Luke's Hospital
- Goa Med Coll-Madras U, Goa
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narayan accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narayan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Narayan has seen patients for Lung Cancer and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narayan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Narayan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narayan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narayan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narayan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.