Overview of Dr. Ajita Prabhu, MD

Dr. Ajita Prabhu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of SC Sch of Med and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Prabhu works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Ventral Hernia and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.