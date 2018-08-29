Dr. Ajith Nair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajith Nair, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Kps Ambulatory Surgery Center3710 Chamberlain Ln Ste B, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 995-4004
Hospital Affiliations
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
I recommend Dr.Nair to anyone considering a great doctor. He is a caring doctor, and I can't say the same about the many other doctors I have came across during my lifetime. Also, he has a degree from Harvard and other medical degrees from other colleges and I have yet to say to see any other doctors in Louisville who can say the same. He has several ways to help his patients. Everyone I have talked to while waitng to be seen loves him.
- Pain Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans
- Niagara Falls Mem Med Center
- Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University
- Addiction Medicine, Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
