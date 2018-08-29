Overview of Dr. Ajith Nair, MD

Dr. Ajith Nair, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University and is affiliated with Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Nair works at Kps Ambulatory Surgery Center in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.