Dr. Ajith Potluri, MD
Dr. Ajith Potluri, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Pennsylvania Health System
Imaging Medical Center LLC1016 Cypress Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34759 Directions (407) 962-7449
Psychiatric Consultants of Central Florida LLC3391 W Vine St Ste 303, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 962-7449
- Anthem
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Simply Healthcare
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
After 4 visits, I walk into this office and I'm greeted by name. BY NAME! Everyone is so nice and so efficient. And that's before you see the doctor. Dr. Potluri is a kind and knowledgeable man. If I had a preconceived idea of a psychiatrist, it would be him. There is no miracle cure to mental health issues, but he and his staff work with you to help you get better. I highly recommend.
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Telugu
- University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Kakatiya University
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Potluri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Potluri accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Potluri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Potluri has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Potluri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Potluri speaks Hindi, Spanish and Telugu.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Potluri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potluri.
