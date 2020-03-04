Dr. Ajith Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajith Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ajith Thomas, MD
Dr. Ajith Thomas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BLIDA / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
Ripa Center for Women's Health and Wellness at Cooper3 Cooper Plz Rm 104, Camden, NJ 08103 DirectionsWednesday1:00pm - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thomas removed an AVM from my brain, he performed multiple procedures culminating in a craniotomy. He is contrite, professional and checked in multiple times between procedures. His calmness in regard to my situation was reassuring. I had very minimal side effects after the procedure. All in all I would recommend him.
About Dr. Ajith Thomas, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Malay
- Male
- 1972525541
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh - Presbyterian Shadyside
- Henry Ford Hospital|Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn|Vet Affrs Med and Reg Off Center
- UNIVERSITY OF BLIDA / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Thomas using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, Brain Aneurysm and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thomas speaks Malay.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
