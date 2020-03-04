Overview of Dr. Ajith Thomas, MD

Dr. Ajith Thomas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BLIDA / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Thomas works at Cooper University Health Care in Camden, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease, Brain Aneurysm and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.