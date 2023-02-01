Dr. Ajithkumar Puthillath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puthillath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajithkumar Puthillath, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ajithkumar Puthillath, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Manteca, CA.
- 1 300 Northgate Dr, Manteca, CA 95336 Directions (209) 665-4786
Cancer Center700 Mountain Ranch Rd Ste B, San Andreas, CA 95249 Directions (209) 466-2626
Silver Oak Medical Office Inc.702 Mountain Ranch Rd, San Andreas, CA 95249 Directions (209) 466-2626
Stockton Hematology Oncology Med Group2626 N California St Ste B, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 466-2626
Harvey Hashimoto MD801 S Ham Ln Ste S, Lodi, CA 95242 Directions (209) 366-2616
- Adventist Health Lodi Memorial
- Memorial Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
I am 37 years with newly diagnosed breast cancer- the doctor spent time with me going through my treatment plan- potential trials down the road and prognosis - he allowed my sister from LA to be included in the meeting via face time
Dr. Puthillath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puthillath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Puthillath. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puthillath.
