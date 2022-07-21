Dr. Ajlal Ahmed, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajlal Ahmed, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ajlal Ahmed, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Orlando, FL.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Locations
-
1
Lake Nona Family Dentistry9625 Lake Nona Village Pl, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 863-0234
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmed?
The staff and doctor were amazing on my first visit to this office. Brooke provided the best cleaning I have EVER had and Paige was patient and thorough in reviewing services for me. Highly recommend this office and team!
About Dr. Ajlal Ahmed, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1063709053
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ahmed using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
