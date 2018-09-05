See All Neurologists in Clayton, NC
Dr. Ajmal Gilani, MD

Neurology
4.8 (10)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ajmal Gilani, MD

Dr. Ajmal Gilani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Clayton, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Chandka Medical College, Liaquat University Of Medical & Health Sciences and is affiliated with Johnston Health.

Dr. Gilani works at UNC Neurology at Clayton in Clayton, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Gilani's Office Locations

    UNC Neurology at Clayton
    166 Springbrook Ave Ste 101, Clayton, NC 27520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (984) 215-3975

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Johnston Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Polyneuropathy

Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Ajmal Gilani, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720039720
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of North Carolina, EMG/Neuromuscular medicine, NC, USA
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Nc Hosps
    Residency
    Internship
    • university of maryland midtown campus
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Chandka Medical College, Liaquat University Of Medical & Health Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ajmal Gilani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gilani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gilani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gilani works at UNC Neurology at Clayton in Clayton, NC. View the full address on Dr. Gilani’s profile.

    Dr. Gilani has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gilani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

