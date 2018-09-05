Overview of Dr. Ajmal Gilani, MD

Dr. Ajmal Gilani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Clayton, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Chandka Medical College, Liaquat University Of Medical & Health Sciences and is affiliated with Johnston Health.



Dr. Gilani works at UNC Neurology at Clayton in Clayton, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.