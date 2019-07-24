Dr. Ajmal Hameed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hameed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ajmal Hameed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ajmal Hameed, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hameed works at
Locations
Digestive Disease Consultants3627 University Blvd S Ste 430, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 858-9700
Digestive Disease Consultants2151 Riverside Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 388-8686
Baptist Medical Center South14550 Old Saint Augustine Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 271-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely competent and intelligent doctor. I am grateful to have found him. He found serious issues when no other doctor could. By the way, his staff is awesome too!
About Dr. Ajmal Hameed, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1285628388
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hameed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hameed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hameed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hameed works at
Dr. Hameed has seen patients for Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine), Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hameed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Hameed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hameed.
