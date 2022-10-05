See All Neurologists in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Ajo Joy, MD

Neurology
4.1 (32)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ajo Joy, MD

Dr. Ajo Joy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Sint Eustatius, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Joy works at Gilbert Neurology in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Joy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aspa - Gilbert Neurology
    3507 S Mercy Rd Ste 101, Gilbert, AZ 85297 (480) 926-0644
  2. 2
    Good Night Pediatrics East Valley PC
    1452 N Higley Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85234 (480) 926-0644

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Peripheral Nerve Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine

Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Demyelinating Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 05, 2022
    Neurology
    19 years of experience
    English
    1679781652
    Fellowship: Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
    Internship: Kettering Medical Center
    Medical Education: University Of Sint Eustatius, School Of Medicine
