Dr. Ajoy Sinha, MD
Dr. Ajoy Sinha, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Jamshedpur, Ranchi University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Forest Hills and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Sinha's Office Locations
Sinha Orthopedics5723 141st St, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 661-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Forest Hills
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
From day one Dr. Sinha and his staff have been GREAT alway caring about you and how you are feeling.
About Dr. Ajoy Sinha, MD
- Pain Management
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1093737744
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Of Brooklyn At Long Island College Hospital
- New York - Presbyterian Queens
- Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Jamshedpur, Ranchi University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sinha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sinha accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sinha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sinha speaks Hindi.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinha.
