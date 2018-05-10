See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Flushing, NY
Dr. Ajoy Sinha, MD

Pain Management
4.0 (26)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ajoy Sinha, MD

Dr. Ajoy Sinha, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Jamshedpur, Ranchi University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Forest Hills and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. Sinha works at Musculoskeletal and Arthritis in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sinha's Office Locations

  1
    Sinha Orthopedics
    5723 141st St, Flushing, NY 11355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 661-2222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Forest Hills
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Arthritis of the Shoulder
Joint Clicking
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Shoulder
Joint Clicking

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Joint Clicking Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral Meniscus Repair Chevron Icon
Medial Meniscus Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Sinha's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Sinha

    About Dr. Ajoy Sinha, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093737744
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Hospital Of Brooklyn At Long Island College Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York - Presbyterian Queens
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Jamshedpur, Ranchi University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ajoy Sinha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sinha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sinha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sinha works at Musculoskeletal and Arthritis in Flushing, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sinha’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sinha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sinha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

