Overview of Dr. Ajoy Sinha, MD

Dr. Ajoy Sinha, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Jamshedpur, Ranchi University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Forest Hills and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Sinha works at Musculoskeletal and Arthritis in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.