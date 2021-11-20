Overview of Dr. Aju George, MD

Dr. Aju George, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from University Of Kerala Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. George works at AJU GEORGE M.D, P.A in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.