See All Pediatric Rheumatologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Akaluck Thatayatikom, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Akaluck Thatayatikom, MD

Pediatric Rheumatology
4.8 (9)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Akaluck Thatayatikom, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from CHIANG MAI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Thatayatikom works at AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric Rheumatology in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric Rheumatology
    2501 N Orange Ave Ste 586, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Fluid Test
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Fluid Test
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Thatayatikom?

Jan 15, 2022
"Dr. Ben" Thatiyatikom has seen my daughter for several years now. When specialists in our area couldn't dx my daughter they referred us to him. He has texted me after hours and on weekends to check on my daughter or to determine next steps in determining her very elusive diagnosis. I could not have asked for a better doctor during a very scary time. His appointments were always thorough and he listened to our concerns and even brought in doctors from other specialties to fully treat our daughter. He was determined to leave no stone unturned in finding answers. He is a very caring and patient doctor and I would highly recommend him!
Michelle C — Jan 15, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Akaluck Thatayatikom, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Akaluck Thatayatikom, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Thatayatikom to family and friends

Dr. Thatayatikom's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Thatayatikom

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Akaluck Thatayatikom, MD.

About Dr. Akaluck Thatayatikom, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatric Rheumatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Thai
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1366650236
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Washington University Som
Fellowship
Medical Education
  • CHIANG MAI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Allergy & Immunology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Akaluck Thatayatikom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thatayatikom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Thatayatikom has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Thatayatikom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Thatayatikom works at AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric Rheumatology in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Thatayatikom’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Thatayatikom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thatayatikom.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thatayatikom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thatayatikom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Akaluck Thatayatikom, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.