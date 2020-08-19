Overview of Dr. Akansha Agrawal, MD

Dr. Akansha Agrawal, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. Agrawal works at Susan Burke MD in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.