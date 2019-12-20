Overview of Dr. Akash Agarwal, MD

Dr. Akash Agarwal, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Allegheny Valley Hospital and Forbes Hospital.



Dr. Agarwal works at Oncology Hematology Association in Monroeville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pathological Spine Fracture, Subdural Hemorrhage and Spinal Compression Fracture Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.