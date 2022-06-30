Dr. Akash Bajaj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bajaj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Akash Bajaj, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Akash Bajaj, MD
Dr. Akash Bajaj, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Marina Del Rey, CA. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Bajaj's Office Locations
Remedy Spine and Pain Solutions13160 Mindanao Way Ste 300, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292 Directions (310) 620-6549Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
educational helpful friendly staff
About Dr. Akash Bajaj, MD
- Regenerative Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UCSF Medical Center
- La Co Harbor UCLA Med Ctr, Anesthesiology Ny Medical College, Transitional Year|UCLA Medical Ctr
- St Vicents Hosp
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bajaj has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bajaj accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bajaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bajaj speaks Spanish.
117 patients have reviewed Dr. Bajaj. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bajaj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bajaj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bajaj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.