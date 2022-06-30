Overview of Dr. Akash Bajaj, MD

Dr. Akash Bajaj, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Marina Del Rey, CA. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Bajaj works at Remedy Spine and Pain Solutions in Marina Del Rey, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.