Dr. Akash Ghai, MD
Overview
Dr. Akash Ghai, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center.
Locations
Methodist Cardiovascular Consultants - Charlton3430 W Wheatland Rd Ste 202, Dallas, TX 75237 Directions (972) 283-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is a very personable doctor. Great bedside manners and medical skills.
About Dr. Akash Ghai, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1588690440
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Toronto General Hospital
- University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Ghai works at
