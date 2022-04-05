Overview of Dr. Akash Gupta, MD

Dr. Akash Gupta, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Nationwide Children's Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Gupta works at Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians in Dublin, OH with other offices in Grove City, OH and Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Sinusitis and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.