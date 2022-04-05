Dr. Akash Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Akash Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Akash Gupta, MD
Dr. Akash Gupta, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Nationwide Children's Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta's Office Locations
1
Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians6670 Perimeter Dr Ste 120, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 273-2230
2
Grove City2526 London Groveport Rd, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 273-2230
3
Ohio ENT555 S 18th St Ste 6B, Columbus, OH 43205 Directions (614) 273-2230
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Nationwide Children's Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
After trying&waiting unsuccessfully 4 months to be seen by ENT in my hometown of Dayton,found Dr.Gupta through research.Great decision! Well worth the drive to Grove City & Columbus from Dayton.No delay in getting in to see him.Wonderful communication skills and patient demeanor.Dr.Gupta & his asst.Karrie very personable, caring,efficient,and effective.Was thankfully in my insurance net work.Treated like a valued patient. not a daily quota revenue number!Found reason for my sleep&breathing problem through non invasive sinus CT scan.Recommended Sinus surgery which was very successful although 1st 2 weeks thereafter a bit of a challenge.However Dr.Gupta&staff had told me what to expect and their caring candor made it much more tol erable.Since then breathing &sleeping great!No more dependence on nasal spray and only rarely need Claritan for allergy.Seeing Dr.Gupta was one of my best decisions. Highly recommended!!!
About Dr. Akash Gupta, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Dizziness, Sinusitis and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.