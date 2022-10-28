See All Urologists in Marietta, GA
Super Profile

Dr. Akash Kapadia, MD

Urology
4.3 (3)
Map Pin Small Marietta, GA
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Akash Kapadia, MD

Dr. Akash Kapadia, MD is an Urology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UASOM/UAB and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Dr. Kapadia works at Dermatologic Center For Excellence in Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kapadia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Practice
    55 Whitcher St NE Ste 250, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 957-9693

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wellstar Cobb Hospital
  • Wellstar Kennestone Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bladder Function Test
Bladder Scan
Trichomoniasis Screening
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Scan
Trichomoniasis Screening

Bladder Function Test
Bladder Scan
Trichomoniasis Screening
Bacteriuria Screening
Balanoposthitis
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Dipstick Urinalysis
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Peyronie's Disease
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Testicular Dysfunction
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Uroflowmetry
Bedwetting
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Surgery
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chronic Prostatitis
Circumcision
Complex Penile Surgery
Cystectomy
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Erectile Dysfunction
Hydrocele
Hydronephrosis
Hypogonadism
Incontinence
Male Infertility
Microsurgery Vasectomy Reversal
Penile Implants
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Biopsy
Prostate Cancer
Prostatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Testosterone Deficiency
Urinary Incontinence
Varicocele
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 28, 2022
    Excellent. He is the first doctor that took the time to explain clearly and fully the procedure is plans to do.
    — Oct 28, 2022
    About Dr. Akash Kapadia, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881012391
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Oregon Health &amp; Science University (OHSU)
    Residency
    Internship
    • Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU)
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UASOM/UAB
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UAB
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Akash Kapadia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapadia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kapadia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kapadia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kapadia works at Dermatologic Center For Excellence in Marietta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Kapadia’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapadia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapadia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapadia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapadia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

