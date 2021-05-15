Overview

Dr. Akash Makkar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from G S V M Medical College Kanpur University and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Banner Boswell Medical Center and Chandler Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Makkar works at Arizona Heart Arrhythmia Associates in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ, Sun City, AZ, Tempe, AZ, Avondale, AZ and Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.