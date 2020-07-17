Dr. Akash Sheth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Akash Sheth, MD
Overview of Dr. Akash Sheth, MD
Dr. Akash Sheth, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shelby Township, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Dr. Sheth works at
Dr. Sheth's Office Locations
Surgical Specialists of Michigan, PC50505 Schoenherr Rd Ste 280, Shelby Township, MI 48315 Directions (586) 685-2200
Beaumont Surgical Services & Women's Subspecialty16815 E Jefferson Ave Ste 240, Grosse Pointe, MI 48230 Directions (313) 473-4690
Health Delivery Inc43475 Dalcoma Dr Ste 100, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 263-5043
Ascension Macomb-oakland Hospital11800 E 12 Mile Rd, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 685-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Skilled surgeon. He followed up personally post-op.
About Dr. Akash Sheth, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1245239730
Education & Certifications
- St John Hospital and Medical Center
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheth has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.