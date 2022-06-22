Overview of Dr. Akash Taggarse, MD

Dr. Akash Taggarse, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Oro Valley, AZ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Brookings Health System, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Oro Valley Hospital, Sanford Aberdeen Medical Center and Sanford Medical Center Bismarck.



Dr. Taggarse works at Oro Valley Medicine LLC in Oro Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dehydration, Pneumonia and Cellulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.