Dr. Akber Khan, MD

Internal Medicine
3.9 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Akber Khan, MD

Dr. Akber Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They completed their fellowship with University of Illinois Chicago

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khan's Office Locations

    2500 W Higgins Rd Ste 400, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 (847) 490-6817
    S&t Medical Group Ltd
    S&t Medical Group Ltd
136 W Higgins Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 (847) 839-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 25, 2023
    Dr Khan is the best but he has disappeared not sure where he went
    Don Johnson — Jan 25, 2023
    About Dr. Akber Khan, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1851302939
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Illinois Chicago
    Residency
    • Mercy Hospital And Med Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Akber Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

