Dr. Das has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akhil Das, MD
Overview of Dr. Akhil Das, MD
Dr. Akhil Das, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Das works at
Dr. Das' Office Locations
Jefferson Urology Associates33 S 9th St Ste 703, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Das performed HoLep procedure on me results were awesome despite a couple hiccups that he attended to right away
About Dr. Akhil Das, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- Male
- 1053310821
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital - General Surgery
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Das accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Das has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Das works at
Dr. Das has seen patients for Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Das on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Das speaks Hindi and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Das. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Das.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Das, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.