Dr. Akhil Seth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Akhil Seth, MD
Dr. Akhil Seth, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Seth's Office Locations
Northshore University Health System2650 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 503-4222Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
NorthShore Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery501 Skokie Blvd Ste 250, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (847) 504-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Seth is very easy to talk to and professional. He anticipated needs and questions and made me feel very comfortable. The results of my breast augmentation results are amazing. His office staff is outstanding as well. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Akhil Seth, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Brigham & Womans Hosp-Harvard U
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
- John's Hopkins U
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seth speaks Hindi.
