Overview of Dr. Akhila Vijayakumar, MD

Dr. Akhila Vijayakumar, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES PARIYARAM / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.



Dr. Vijayakumar works at Houston Methodist Neurology Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.