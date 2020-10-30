Overview of Dr. Akhtar Hussain, MD

Dr. Akhtar Hussain, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences.



Dr. Hussain works at Procare Internal Medcn Assocs in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.