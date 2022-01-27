Overview

Dr. Akif Mohammed, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas, Medical City Fort Worth, Medical City Weatherford and Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mohammed works at Heart Center of North Texas in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Weatherford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease, Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.