Dr. Akiko Kurachi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurachi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Akiko Kurachi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Akiko Kurachi, MD
Dr. Akiko Kurachi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Dr. Kurachi works at
Dr. Kurachi's Office Locations
-
1
Blink Optical LLC904 7th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 329-1760Monday6:30am - 7:00pmTuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmThursday6:30am - 7:00pmFriday6:30am - 7:00pm
-
2
The Polyclinic - Northgate Plaza - Diagnostic Imaging9709 3rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115 Directions (206) 860-4541
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kurachi?
About Dr. Akiko Kurachi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1548372303
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurachi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurachi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurachi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kurachi works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurachi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurachi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurachi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurachi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.