Overview of Dr. Akil Loli, MD

Dr. Akil Loli, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Tiranes, Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.



Dr. Loli works at Biltmore Cardiology in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Regurgitation, Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.