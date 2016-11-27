Overview of Dr. Akil Moinuddin, MD

Dr. Akil Moinuddin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Presence Mercy Medical Center and Rush Copley Medical Center.



Dr. Moinuddin works at Aurora Medical Center in Aurora, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.