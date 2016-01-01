Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akil Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Akil Patel, MD
Dr. Akil Patel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dayton, OH.
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
-
1
Kettering Health3700 Southern Blvd Ste 300, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 643-9299
-
2
Kettering Health Main Campus3535 Southern Blvd, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 395-8488
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
About Dr. Akil Patel, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1013228410
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Brain Aneurysm and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.