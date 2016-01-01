Dr. Amsavelu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akila Amsavelu, MD
Overview of Dr. Akila Amsavelu, MD
Dr. Akila Amsavelu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Amsavelu works at
Dr. Amsavelu's Office Locations
Kids Choice Pediatrics599 S Custer Rd, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (972) 359-7600Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 2:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Akila Amsavelu, MD
- Pediatrics
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Pediatrics
Dr. Amsavelu works at
