Dr. Akilah Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Akilah Cook, MD
Overview of Dr. Akilah Cook, MD
Dr. Akilah Cook, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Cook works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cook's Office Locations
-
1
Franciscan Physician Network Crown1141 S Indiana Ave, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 662-0700
-
2
Franciscan St. Anthony Health - Crown Point1201 S Main St, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 738-2100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cook?
All 3 of my kids love going to Dr. Cook. I have a child that is 10 and autistic he actually looks forward to his check ups. And she always puts my mind at ease going above and beyond. Highly recommend her. Front desk isn’t very nice I have had to call about that several times. A handful of them are kind. Coco is our favorite medical assistant.
About Dr. Akilah Cook, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1831350875
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cook works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.