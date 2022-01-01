See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Akilah Weber, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Akilah Weber, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
1.6 (7)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Akilah Weber, MD

Dr. Akilah Weber, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.

They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Weber's Office Locations

  1. 1
    7920 Frost St, San Diego, CA 92123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 966-7484
  2. 2
    University of California San Diego Medical Center
    9300 Campus Point Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 657-8745
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hysteroscopy
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Hysteroscopy
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sharp Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Weber?

    Jan 01, 2022
    I’ve been a patient of Dr. Akilah Weber for about seven years and have never had a bad experience or interaction of any sort. I’ve found her to be very professional, competent, and caring. She and other professionals in the office are always polite. I noticed that the other reviews were all mothers bringing their daughters and I wonder if it was them being demanding if information they aren’t privy to by law. I don’t know but I find that interesting and I’m just pointing it out because I’ve never experienced that in a much longer time time than they brought up. I also know as a mother that when your child needs medical attention, it’s common to be in emergency mode and over react. In conclusion, I think you’d miss out on a great and professional doctor if you read that much into the prior comments. I personally recommend Dr. Akilah Weber.
    Lara Nowak — Jan 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Akilah Weber, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Akilah Weber, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Weber to family and friends

    Dr. Weber's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Weber

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Akilah Weber, MD.

    About Dr. Akilah Weber, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760652713
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Akilah Weber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weber has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weber has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Weber. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Akilah Weber, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.