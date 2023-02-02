See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Akinpelu Beckley, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.5 (37)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Akinpelu Beckley, MD

Dr. Akinpelu Beckley, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Beckley works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Beckley's Office Locations

    CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion
    180 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gait Abnormality
Phantom Limb Pain
Myelopathy
Gait Abnormality
Phantom Limb Pain
Myelopathy

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 02, 2023
    My visit was as pleasant as it was helpful. Dr. Beckley was able to pinpoint my problem, give an on point diagnosis and prescribe adequate remedies. Dr. Beckley was kind, concerned and very knowledgeable as to my needs. He was very attentive and listened to what my issues were. I am pleased to have him as my Dr., and would highly recommend him to anyone. Thank you Dr. Beckley.
    Darrell G. Fulton — Feb 02, 2023
    About Dr. Akinpelu Beckley, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • English
    • 1306028691
    Education & Certifications

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Akinpelu Beckley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beckley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beckley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beckley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beckley works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Beckley’s profile.

    Dr. Beckley has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beckley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Beckley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beckley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beckley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beckley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

