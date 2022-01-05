Overview of Dr. Akintoluwa Akinjaiyeju, MD

Dr. Akintoluwa Akinjaiyeju, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Akademia Medyczna, Gdansk and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center.



Dr. Akinjaiyeju works at Northeast Cornerstone Pediatric in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.