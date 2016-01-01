Dr. Akinwale Olatosi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olatosi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Akinwale Olatosi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Akinwale Olatosi, MD
Dr. Akinwale Olatosi, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Camden, SC. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Univ Ibadan and is affiliated with Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center.
Dr. Olatosi's Office Locations
MUSC Health Infectious Disease Kershaw1218 Roberts St, Camden, SC 29020 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Akinwale Olatosi, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1740201680
Education & Certifications
- Med Univ Sc
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Univ Ibadan
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olatosi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olatosi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Olatosi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olatosi.
