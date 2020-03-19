Dr. Akinwande Akintola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akintola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Akinwande Akintola, MD
Dr. Akinwande Akintola, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from University of Ibadan and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Medical City Green Oaks Hospital7808 Clodus Fields Dr, Dallas, TX 75251 Directions (972) 770-1032
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I know Dr. Akintola from VA hospital in East Orange N.J. Been searching for this guy forever.... He is just an Awesome person....
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1942265038
- Johns Hopkins Medical School | New Jersey Medical School - UMDNJ
- University College Hospital
- University of Ibadan
Dr. Akintola has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akintola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akintola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akintola has seen patients for Psychosis, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Marijuana Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akintola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Akintola. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akintola.
