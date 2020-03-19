Overview of Dr. Akinwande Akintola, MD

Dr. Akinwande Akintola, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from University of Ibadan and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Akintola works at Emergency Psychiatric Medicine in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Marijuana Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.