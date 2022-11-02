Dr. Akinwunmi Oni-Orisan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oni-Orisan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Akinwunmi Oni-Orisan, MD
Overview of Dr. Akinwunmi Oni-Orisan, MD
Dr. Akinwunmi Oni-Orisan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Oni-Orisan works at
Dr. Oni-Orisan's Office Locations
Stroke and Neurovascular Center of Central California2403 Castillo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 823-6688
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I chose Dr. Oni-Orisan, after consultations with two different neurosurgeons. Dr. Oni was calm, listened and gave his opinion regarding my broken vertebrae, slippage and degenerate discs. I was becoming crippled from pain down my right leg, for years! He was not pushy about surgery, he gave me his statistics on good outcomes from his work. Other surgeons used a fear factor to scare me into immediate surgery. I went back a second time, four months later to hear Dr. Oni’s suggestions (as my problem was progressing) I brought my son to listen in, we both felt very confident putting my life in the hands of Dr. Oni. I am now two weeks post-op, I have full function of my right leg after many years of serious pain! Beyond grateful to this skilled surgeon, using the most advanced technology to bring me here. I had a Laminectomy with Fusions of L4 L5, major clean up with titanium rods put in for life. I have some time to go until “full” recovery. Beyond Grateful to be pain free.
About Dr. Akinwunmi Oni-Orisan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1831414770
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oni-Orisan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oni-Orisan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oni-Orisan works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Oni-Orisan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oni-Orisan.
