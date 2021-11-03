Dr. Akira Yamamoto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yamamoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Akira Yamamoto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Akira Yamamoto, MD
Dr. Akira Yamamoto, MD is an Urology Specialist in Langhorne, PA.
Dr. Yamamoto works at
Dr. Yamamoto's Office Locations
-
1
Urology Care Alliance859 Town Center Dr, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 750-6510
-
2
Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (609) 716-7030Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Bucks County825 Town Center Dr Ste 150, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 750-6510
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Lower Bucks Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yamamoto?
Cannot recommend Dr. Yamamoto and his staff highly enough. He performed a third procedure for me following two prior ones by other surgeons that failed. His was a total success. Highly professional, on-point and competent.
About Dr. Akira Yamamoto, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1669769386
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yamamoto has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yamamoto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yamamoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yamamoto works at
Dr. Yamamoto has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Bladder Surgery and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yamamoto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Yamamoto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yamamoto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yamamoto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yamamoto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.