Dr. Akkamma Ravi, MD
Overview of Dr. Akkamma Ravi, MD
Dr. Akkamma Ravi, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Kasturba Med Coll-Mysore U|Kidwai Memorial Institute Of Oncology, Bangalore University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Ravi's Office Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Neurosurgery5645 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Internal Medicine56-45 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Akkamma Ravi, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1588778443
Education & Certifications
- Kasturba Med Coll-Mysore U|Kidwai Memorial Institute Of Oncology, Bangalore University
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ravi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ravi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ravi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ravi has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ravi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ravi speaks Hindi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravi.
