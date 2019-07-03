Overview of Dr. Akram Haggag, MD

Dr. Akram Haggag, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Madison, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center, Decatur Morgan Hospital and Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Haggag works at Valley Internal Medicine and Pediatrics PC in Madison, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.