Dr. Akram Mushtaha, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Akram Mushtaha, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They graduated from Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.

Dr. Mushtaha works at Gulf Coast Allergy Center PA in Pasadena, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gulf Coast Allergy Center PA
    3315 Burke Rd Ste 202, Pasadena, TX 77504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 475-5863
  2. 2
    Gulf Coast Allergy Center PA
    5048 Crenshaw Rd Ste 100, Pasadena, TX 77505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 475-5863

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Treatment frequency
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy

Treatment frequency



Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 08, 2023
    Dr has lots of knowledge and cares for all his patients.He is sweet , kind and very patient with children, takes his time to answer questions.
    About Dr. Akram Mushtaha, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598942203
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University TX Med Branch Hosps
    Residency
    Internship
    • Driscoll Childrens Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Akram Mushtaha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mushtaha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mushtaha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mushtaha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mushtaha works at Gulf Coast Allergy Center PA in Pasadena, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mushtaha’s profile.

    Dr. Mushtaha has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mushtaha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mushtaha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mushtaha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mushtaha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mushtaha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

