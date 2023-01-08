Dr. Akram Mushtaha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mushtaha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Akram Mushtaha, MD
Dr. Akram Mushtaha, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They graduated from Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Gulf Coast Allergy Center PA3315 Burke Rd Ste 202, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (713) 475-5863
Gulf Coast Allergy Center PA5048 Crenshaw Rd Ste 100, Pasadena, TX 77505 Directions (713) 475-5863
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Dr has lots of knowledge and cares for all his patients.He is sweet , kind and very patient with children, takes his time to answer questions.
About Dr. Akram Mushtaha, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- University TX Med Branch Hosps
- Driscoll Childrens Hospital
- Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine
Dr. Mushtaha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mushtaha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mushtaha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mushtaha has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mushtaha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mushtaha speaks Arabic and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mushtaha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mushtaha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mushtaha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mushtaha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.