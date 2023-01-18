Dr. Akram Talhouk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talhouk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Akram Talhouk, MD
Overview
Dr. Akram Talhouk, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Talhouk works at
Locations
-
1
Buffalo Medical Group PC85 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 857-8648
-
2
Kaleida Health1540 Maple Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 568-3600
- 3 325 Essjay Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 857-8648
-
4
Buffalo Medical Group425 Essjay Rd Ste 170, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 857-8648
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had a small in office surgical procedure and was a little nervous about pain and how id feel during and after. Office secretary was super helpful answered and preempted all my concerns. Very very professional and took their time and was very informative. All went exactly as they described and the doctor was clean well manered well spoken on time easy to understand helpful and gave great advice and feedback through out the appt. Cant imagine anything else to satisfy my experience and i will revisit them again should the need arise without a second thought. Dont look elsewhere these guys are exceptional thabks again
About Dr. Akram Talhouk, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1346215167
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Meml Hosp/u Miami
- Jackson Meml-U Miami
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Amer U Beirut
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Talhouk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Talhouk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Talhouk works at
Dr. Talhouk has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Lipomas and Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Talhouk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Talhouk speaks Arabic.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Talhouk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talhouk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Talhouk, there are benefits to both methods.