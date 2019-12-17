Dr. Akram Zalatimo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zalatimo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Akram Zalatimo, MD
Overview of Dr. Akram Zalatimo, MD
Dr. Akram Zalatimo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wilkes Barre, PA. They graduated from U Ein Shams, Cairo and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Dr. Zalatimo works at
Dr. Zalatimo's Office Locations
-
1
Akram Zalatimo MD545 N River St Ste 110, Wilkes Barre, PA 18702 Directions (570) 270-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zalatimo?
I'm a long time patient. I appreciate the courtesy and respect given by Dr. Zalatimo and his staff. 'Goes above and beyond the typical care a patient expects. Thank you & highly recommend.
About Dr. Akram Zalatimo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Arabic
- 1437144839
Education & Certifications
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- university hopspital Cairo
- U Ein Shams, Cairo
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zalatimo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zalatimo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zalatimo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zalatimo works at
Dr. Zalatimo has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Fallopian Tube Disorders and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zalatimo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zalatimo speaks Arabic.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Zalatimo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zalatimo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zalatimo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zalatimo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.