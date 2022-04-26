Overview of Dr. Akshai Lakhanpal, MD

Dr. Akshai Lakhanpal, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from CHIROPRACTIC INSTITUTE OF NEW YORK.



Dr. Lakhanpal works at Wellmed At Oak Cliff in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.