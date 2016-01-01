Overview of Dr. Akshatha Gowda, MD

Dr. Akshatha Gowda, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA.



Dr. Gowda works at Saint Agnes Care Internal Medicine in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.